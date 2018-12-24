Dale Anne Reiss Sells 4,000 Shares of Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) Stock

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $63,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,361.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $15.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $792.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.11. Tutor Perini Corp has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

TPC has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners set a $28.00 price objective on Tutor Perini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tutor Perini from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on Tutor Perini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth $11,292,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth $9,230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 15.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,504,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,289,000 after acquiring an additional 199,814 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth $3,657,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,157,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Dale Anne Reiss Sells 4,000 Shares of Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/dale-anne-reiss-sells-4000-shares-of-tutor-perini-corp-tpc-stock.html.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.