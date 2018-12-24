Dale Anne Reiss Sells 4,000 Shares of Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) Stock

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $63,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,361.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $15.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $792.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.11. Tutor Perini Corp has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
TPC has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners set a $28.00 price objective on Tutor Perini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tutor Perini from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on Tutor Perini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth $11,292,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth $9,230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 15.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,504,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,289,000 after acquiring an additional 199,814 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth $3,657,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,157,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.
Tutor Perini Company Profile
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
