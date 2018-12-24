DasCoin One Day Volume Hits $39,700.00 (DASC)

DasCoin (CURRENCY:DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. DasCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $39,700.00 worth of DasCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DasCoin has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One DasCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, BTC-Alpha and CoinFalcon.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00069996 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010393 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000877 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

About DasCoin

DasCoin (DASC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. DasCoin’s total supply is 889,868,500 coins. DasCoin’s official website is dascoin.com. DasCoin’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DasCoin

DasCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, IDAX and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DasCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DasCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DasCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

