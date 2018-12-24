Deborah O’Toole Buys 8,000 Shares of Alumina Limited (AWC) Stock

Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC) insider Deborah O’Toole bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$18,000.00 ($12,765.96).

Shares of AWC opened at A$2.26 ($1.60) on Monday. Alumina Limited has a one year low of A$1.66 ($1.18) and a one year high of A$2.60 ($1.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 24.44 and a quick ratio of 23.69.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

