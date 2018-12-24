Denison Mines (DNN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $0.45 on Friday. Denison Mines has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $0.69.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 523,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 211,499 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,537,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 272,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,479,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 498,000 shares in the last quarter.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining related activities in Canada. The company acquires, explores for, and develops uranium properties; and extracts, processes, and sells uranium. Its assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 63.3% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan.

