Despegar.com (DESP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.11

Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 54458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Despegar.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

The stock has a market cap of $805.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of -0.34.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Despegar.com had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $121.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Despegar.com Corp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 200.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,658,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,785 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 70.8% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,635,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,398 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 118.2% during the third quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,590,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,838,000 after acquiring an additional 861,833 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,672,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,876,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Websites and mobile applications in Latin America. It operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

