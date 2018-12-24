Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €17.01 ($19.78).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €18.40 ($21.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st.

Shares of DTE traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €15.01 ($17.45). 33,422,157 shares of the stock traded hands. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

