Diamondback Energy (FANG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $116.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FANG. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.93.

FANG opened at $88.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $538.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.32 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

In related news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $89,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,611.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $100,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $113,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $116,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 99.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

