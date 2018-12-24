Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Receives $161.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. BidaskClub lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 12th.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.72. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $85.61 and a 1-year high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $538.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.32 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

In related news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,611.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,931,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,612,952,000 after purchasing an additional 542,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,587,857 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,160,994,000 after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,478,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,011,079,000 after purchasing an additional 984,124 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,594,112 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $155,469,000.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

