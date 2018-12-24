Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 14,915 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 879,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $60,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,869.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 87.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $62.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.46. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $77.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-buys-14915-shares-of-asbury-automotive-group-inc-abg.html.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.