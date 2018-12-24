Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,739,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $61,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $605,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,428,000 after purchasing an additional 53,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Williams Capital reduced their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Chairman Walter M. Higgins acquired 4,546 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $137,334.66. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 37,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,424.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Renna acquired 3,270 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,668.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,436 shares of company stock valued at $347,974 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. South Jersey Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $302.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.21 million. South Jersey Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. South Jersey Industries’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

