Dollar General Corp. (DG) Holdings Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,201,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Dollar General worth $2,098,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 74.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 73.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 price target on Dollar General and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Dollar General to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Dollar General from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Dollar General from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Dollar General stock opened at $99.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $85.54 and a 52 week high of $118.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/dollar-general-corp-dg-holdings-raised-by-vanguard-group-inc.html.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.