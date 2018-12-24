Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.21. Donnelley Financial Solutions reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Donnelley Financial Solutions.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 40.53%.

DFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE:DFIN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,935. The stock has a market cap of $465.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 50,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,372,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 520,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors.

