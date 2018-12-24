DXC Technology Co (DXC) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,316 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 111.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

In other news, CEO John M. Lawrie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $235,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $50.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.28.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

