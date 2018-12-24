Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 9,590 Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tristate Capital by 12.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in Tristate Capital by 3.8% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 95,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Tristate Capital by 20.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Tristate Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tristate Capital by 6.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSC opened at $19.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $567.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.64 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other Tristate Capital news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $59,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Seidel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $151,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,165.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,300 shares of company stock worth $394,456. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

