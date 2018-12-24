Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Holdings in Infinera Corp. (INFN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OZ Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,884,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,299,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,934 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 714,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $3.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $675.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.51. Infinera Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $200.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.57 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.18%. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infinera Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert J. Jandro acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,218.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David W. Heard acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,081.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $675,900 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price target on Infinera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Infinera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

