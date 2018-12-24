Dystem Reaches Market Cap of $50,056.00 (DTEM)

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Dystem coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. Dystem has a total market capitalization of $50,056.00 and $12.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dystem has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00021664 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00030977 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00024869 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00001670 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dystem Profile

DTEM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 4,114,207 coins and its circulating supply is 4,040,991 coins. Dystem’s official website is dystem.io. Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio.

Dystem Coin Trading

Dystem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

