Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.48

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.48 and last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 13319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEA. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The stock has a market cap of $958.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.59 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $186,602.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1,601.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 109.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 61.7% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 62.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

