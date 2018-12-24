El Nino Ventures (ELN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of El Nino Ventures Inc. (CVE:ELN) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

About El Nino Ventures (CVE:ELN)

El Nino Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold deposits. The company holds 31.48% interest in the Murray Brook Project located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick; and a 100% interest in three gold projects located in the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland.

