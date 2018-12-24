Elanor Investors Group (ENN) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.06

Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of ENN stock traded down A$0.04 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching A$1.81 ($1.28). 59,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51.

In related news, insider Glenn Willis purchased 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$3,500,000.00 ($2,482,269.50).

About Elanor Investors Group

Elanor Investors Group is a real estate investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in the hospitality and accommodation sector with a focus on hotels and tourism in Australia. Elanor Investors Group is based in Australia.

