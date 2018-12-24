Elbit Systems (ESLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $118.35 on Thursday. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $111.01 and a one year high of $151.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $895.15 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 31.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

