Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,209,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $104,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,178,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 138,394 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 932,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after acquiring an additional 519,291 shares in the last quarter. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENBL opened at $13.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.72. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.64 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Enable Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Enable Midstream Partners Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

