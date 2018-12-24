Encana (ECA) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Encana in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Encana and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Encana in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. CIBC lowered shares of Encana from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Encana to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Encana presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.81.

NYSE:ECA opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.06. Encana has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $14.31.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Encana had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Encana will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

In related news, Director Fred J. Fowler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $441,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,091.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 261,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,884 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECA. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encana by 421.1% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Encana in the third quarter worth $124,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Encana in the third quarter worth $196,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Encana in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encana in the third quarter worth $223,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

