EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.08

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 54605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.80 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden bought 3,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $36,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,403.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.08” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/enlink-midstream-enlc-hits-new-52-week-low-at-9-08.html.

About EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.