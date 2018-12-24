Entegris Inc (ENTG) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2,500.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 49,466 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,149,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,866 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,991,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,519,000 after purchasing an additional 779,064 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Entegris by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,259,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,453,000 after purchasing an additional 352,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Entegris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Entegris from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of ENTG opened at $25.00 on Monday. Entegris Inc has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Entegris had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $398.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

