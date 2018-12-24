Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 145,001 Shares of Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 58,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 1,089,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,768,000 after acquiring an additional 23,730 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 7.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 26.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,654,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,972,000 after acquiring an additional 344,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $20,475,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $184,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 150,306 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $14,273,057.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,390,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,081,299 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $81.68 on Monday. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus set a $105.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

