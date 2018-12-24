Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 84,509 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 73.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,509 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK opened at $44.64 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $830.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.41.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

