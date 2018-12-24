Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (HTD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after buying an additional 20,182 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000.

HTD stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $25.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 12th.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

