Envestnet (ENV) Earning Very Favorable Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) have trended very positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Envestnet earned a news impact score of 3.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Envestnet from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

NYSE ENV opened at $47.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anil Arora sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $283,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,662 shares of company stock worth $1,188,894 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

