EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.86 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 399,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. KHP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 109,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $240.70 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $239.98 and a fifty-two week high of $293.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a $1.4354 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/ep-wealth-advisors-llc-has-7-86-million-holdings-in-spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy.html.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.