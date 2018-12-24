EQT (EQT) Given a $79.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 price target on EQT (NYSE:EQT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EQT. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price objective on EQT and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 price objective on EQT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EQT from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market weight rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.86.

Get EQT alerts:

NYSE EQT opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.92. EQT has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $59.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

In other EQT news, Director James E. Rohr bought 10,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.66 per share, for a total transaction of $346,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Mcnally bought 8,700 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.69 per share, for a total transaction of $145,203.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 56,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,566.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 94,269 shares of company stock worth $2,311,332. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 71.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.