ERSTE Grp Bk A/S (EBKDY) versus Banco Santander (SAN) Financial Contrast

ERSTE Grp Bk A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) and Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get ERSTE Grp Bk A/S alerts:

This table compares ERSTE Grp Bk A/S and Banco Santander’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERSTE Grp Bk A/S 18.14% 8.38% 0.67% Banco Santander 15.20% 7.62% 0.56%

Dividends

ERSTE Grp Bk A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banco Santander pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. ERSTE Grp Bk A/S pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ERSTE Grp Bk A/S and Banco Santander, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERSTE Grp Bk A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Santander 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ERSTE Grp Bk A/S and Banco Santander’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERSTE Grp Bk A/S $9.04 billion 1.50 $1.49 billion $1.66 9.50 Banco Santander $54.66 billion 1.28 $7.48 billion $0.52 8.38

Banco Santander has higher revenue and earnings than ERSTE Grp Bk A/S. Banco Santander is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ERSTE Grp Bk A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of ERSTE Grp Bk A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Banco Santander shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ERSTE Grp Bk A/S has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About ERSTE Grp Bk A/S

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to the retail and corporate customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, Group Corporate Center, and Intragroup Elimination segments. It offers savings and current accounts, mortgage and consumer loans, working capital finance, accounts receivable purchasing, structured trade finance, and supply chain finance services; loan syndication services; letters of credit, guarantees, investment finance, acquisition and leveraged finance, commercial real estate finance, buyer's credit, and revolving export credit lines; liquidity management; and hedging and documentary collection services. The company also provides private banking, asset management, investment banking, securities and derivatives trading, portfolio management, project finance, foreign trade financing, corporate finance, capital market and money market, foreign exchange trading, and leasing and factoring services; phone, online, and mobile banking services; and leasing, insurance, investment, and building society products, as well as credit cards. In addition, it offers real estate development and lending; advisory services related to acquisition, divestment, and merger, as well as risk management; analysis services for stock, bond, and commodity markets; and custody and brokerage services. The company operates through 2,565 branches in seven countries. Erste Group Bank AG was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products. The company also provides cash management, trade finance, custody and securities, and securitization services; corporate loans; capital market products; and syndicated corporate finance services. In addition, it is involved in the corporate banking, treasury, and investment banking activities; fixed income and equity derivatives; trading and hedging derivatives; and brokerage of equities. Further, the company offers asset management, private banking, and processing services, as well as mobile and online banking services. It operates through a network of 13,697 branches. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano S.A. and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in June 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for ERSTE Grp Bk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERSTE Grp Bk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.