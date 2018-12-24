Ethersocial Price Hits $0.0409 on Major Exchanges (ESN)

Ethersocial (CURRENCY:ESN) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, Ethersocial has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ethersocial coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000995 BTC on major exchanges. Ethersocial has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $275.00 worth of Ethersocial was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00024987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.21 or 0.02584215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000524 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00151573 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00208489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $492.52 or 0.11983583 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ethersocial Profile

Ethersocial is a coin. Ethersocial’s total supply is 63,718,809 coins and its circulating supply is 26,058,836 coins. The official website for Ethersocial is ethersocial.network. The official message board for Ethersocial is blog.ethersocial.network. Ethersocial’s official Twitter account is @ESNfoundation.

Ethersocial Coin Trading

Ethersocial can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethersocial directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethersocial should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethersocial using one of the exchanges listed above.

