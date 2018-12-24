ExeLED (ELED) and LSI Industries (LYTS) Financial Contrast

ExeLED (OTCMKTS:ELED) and LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ExeLED and LSI Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExeLED $50,000.00 9.98 -$4.01 million N/A N/A LSI Industries $342.02 million 0.26 -$19.54 million $0.22 15.64

ExeLED has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LSI Industries.

Volatility & Risk

ExeLED has a beta of -0.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSI Industries has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

LSI Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. ExeLED does not pay a dividend. LSI Industries pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.1% of LSI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.1% of ExeLED shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of LSI Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ExeLED and LSI Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ExeLED 0 0 0 0 N/A LSI Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00

LSI Industries has a consensus target price of $11.27, indicating a potential upside of 227.52%. Given LSI Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LSI Industries is more favorable than ExeLED.

Profitability

This table compares ExeLED and LSI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExeLED -19,547.07% N/A -3,122.32% LSI Industries -0.64% 4.38% 2.65%

Summary

LSI Industries beats ExeLED on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ExeLED

ExeLED Holdings Inc. designs, develops, enhances, and markets commercial grade illumination products that use LED's as their light source in the continental United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company offers LED hanging and recessed ceiling fixtures, recessed wall fixtures, and wall sconces. Its products are installed in various settings, including commercial office space, financial trading floors, health care facilities, museums, schools, restaurants, retail stores, and other public locations. ExeLED Holdings Inc. sells its products through third-party sales agencies. The company was formerly known as Energie Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ExeLED Holdings Inc. in November 2015. ExeLED Holdings Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Arvada, Colorado.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc. provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets. It primarily offers exterior area, interior, canopy, and landscape lightings, as well as lighting controls, light poles, and photometric layouts; lighting system design services; and solid-state LED solutions. The Graphics segment manufactures and sells exterior and interior visual image elements used in graphics displays and visual image programs in various markets that include the petroleum/convenience store market, quick-service restaurant, grocery, and multi-site retail operations. Its products comprise signage and canopy graphics, pump dispenser graphics, building fascia graphics and ACM systems, electrical signage, decals, interior signage and marketing graphics, aisle markers, wall mural graphics, fleet graphics, prototype program graphics, video boards, menu boards, and digital signage and media content management products. This segment also provides installation management services for the installation of interior or exterior products. The Technology segment designs, engineers, and manufactures electronic circuit boards, assemblies, and sub-assemblies for use in commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

