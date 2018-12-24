Exelon Co. (EXC) Stake Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,849,193 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 689,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.23% of Exelon worth $517,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 173.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 37.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,766 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 38.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,218 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1,956.8% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,240 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $45.89 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. Exelon had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

