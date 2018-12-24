Eximchain Reaches Market Cap of $1.59 Million (EXC)

Eximchain (CURRENCY:EXC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Eximchain has a market cap of $1.59 million and $0.00 worth of Eximchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Eximchain has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. One Eximchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000721 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $18.94, $13.77 and $33.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $491.53 or 0.11599462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000327 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000147 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00030038 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00001352 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Eximchain Coin Profile

EXC is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2018. Eximchain’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,306,444 coins. Eximchain’s official Twitter account is @EximchainEXC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Eximchain’s official website is www.eximchain.com. The official message board for Eximchain is medium.com/eximchain.

Eximchain Coin Trading

Eximchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eximchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eximchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eximchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

