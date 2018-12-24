EXMR (EXMR) Price Hits $0.0314 on Exchanges

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One EXMR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. During the last week, EXMR has traded 76.7% higher against the US dollar. EXMR has a total market capitalization of $375,352.00 and $7,424.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00012003 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00173383 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000103 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,952,119 tokens. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

