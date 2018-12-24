Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Receives $145.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.27.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cowen set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd.

Shares of EXPE traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.09. The company had a trading volume of 76,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $139.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The online travel company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

In other news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $391,357.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

