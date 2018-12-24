Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 669,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,411 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $58,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $208,000.

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.90.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $92.58 on Monday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 78.54%.

In related news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $75,891.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,645.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,640 shares of company stock valued at $243,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,606 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.1 million units and approximately 122 million square feet of rentable space.

