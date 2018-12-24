Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Holdings Reduced by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

NYSE:FICO opened at $175.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $152.46 and a one year high of $241.10. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.13). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart Wells sold 10,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total transaction of $1,793,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,688,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Wehmann sold 7,996 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $1,482,698.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,384 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,655.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,974 shares of company stock worth $22,194,665. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $250.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/fair-isaac-co-fico-holdings-reduced-by-united-services-automobile-association.html.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.