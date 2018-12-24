Falco Resources (FPC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.29

Shares of Falco Resources Ltd (CVE:FPC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 66000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Falco Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Falco Resources Ltd will post 0.130000001793103 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Franãƒâ§Ois Vézina bought 99,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,840.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,845 shares of company stock valued at $57,081.

Falco Resources Company Profile (CVE:FPC)

Falco Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include a 100% interest in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp comprising approximately 67,000 hectares located in the Province of Québec.

