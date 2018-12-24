Falcon Gold (FG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Falcon Gold Corp (CVE:FG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 105000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Company Profile (CVE:FG)

Falcon Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Burton property consisting of 16 unpatented claims and 6 patented claims covering approximately 356 hectares located in Esther Township, Porcupine Mining District, Ontario.

