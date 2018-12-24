Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) CEO Acquires $53,020.00 in Stock

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $53,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,851.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of -0.06. Farmland Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $9.19.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FPI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Farmland Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the third quarter worth $112,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the third quarter worth $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 90.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 375.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the third quarter worth $470,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

