Federated Investors Inc. PA Purchases 121,238 Shares of First Defiance Financial (FDEF)

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,238 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 1.34% of First Defiance Financial worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Defiance Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in First Defiance Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new stake in First Defiance Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDEF shares. BidaskClub downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Defiance Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:FDEF opened at $24.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $491.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. First Defiance Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 27.15%. On average, research analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

First Defiance Financial Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans.

