Federated Investors Inc. PA Takes Position in Codexis, Inc. (CDXS)

Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 490,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.91% of Codexis as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Codexis by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Codexis by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $15.93 on Monday. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $23.05.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James Lalonde sold 13,453 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $207,176.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,862.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 50,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $926,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,690.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,757 shares of company stock worth $5,584,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on Codexis from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on Codexis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Codexis from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

