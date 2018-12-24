FedEx (FDX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $307.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $242.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.19.

FDX stock opened at $158.00 on Thursday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $154.66 and a 12 month high of $274.66. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.02). FedEx had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

In related news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 14,117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,835 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 63,386 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 278.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

