Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 223 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 225 ($2.94), with a volume of 55846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226 ($2.95).

Get Fidelity Special Values alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This is a boost from Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $1.85. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%.

In related news, insider Dean Buckley purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £39,900 ($52,136.42). Also, insider Nigel Foster purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £23,300 ($30,445.58). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 43,534 shares of company stock worth $10,397,364.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/fidelity-special-values-fsv-sets-new-12-month-low-at-223-00.html.

About Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV)

Fidelity Special Values PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long term capital growth predominantly through investment in the United Kingdom listed companies. The Company is engaged in the investments in larger, medium and smaller-sized companies.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.