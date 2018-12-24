Financial Analysis: BroadVision (BVSN) & SINA (SINA)

BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) and SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of BroadVision shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of SINA shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of BroadVision shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of SINA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BroadVision has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SINA has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BroadVision and SINA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BroadVision -150.69% -150.38% -88.90% SINA 7.58% 4.22% 2.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BroadVision and SINA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BroadVision 0 0 0 0 N/A SINA 0 0 4 0 3.00

SINA has a consensus target price of $115.75, suggesting a potential upside of 117.29%. Given SINA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SINA is more favorable than BroadVision.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BroadVision and SINA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BroadVision $6.36 million 0.90 -$9.89 million N/A N/A SINA $1.58 billion 2.40 $156.56 million $2.09 25.49

SINA has higher revenue and earnings than BroadVision.

Summary

SINA beats BroadVision on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BroadVision Company Profile

BroadVision, Inc. develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements. It also provides frameworks that offer portal services for organizing and presenting information; commerce services for transacting business on the Web; process services for transforming people-intensive processes and collaborations into Web-based self-service applications; content services for managing Web content throughout its lifecycle; staging services for moving content from development environment to production environment; search for full-text and field searching of online content and referenced external files with relevance ranking; unified stream services for unification and integration of information; event driven services to deliver notifications through various messaging platforms; and migration services for data moving across platforms. In addition, the company offers business consulting, implementation, integration and package, upgrade and migration, and performance tuning services; education, and support maintenance services; and Vmoso and Kukini developer toolkits, and Kona framework, as well as Vmoso Enterprise Transformation, a proprietary implementation approach for the Vmoso collaborative solution. BroadVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels. The company also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format. In addition, it operates Weibo.com that offers discovery products to help users discover content; self-expression products to enable users to express themselves on Weibo platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on Weibo platform; advertising and marketing solutions; and tools and services. Further, the company offers online payment, online loan facilitation, games, VIP membership, and data licensing services. Additionally, it provides mobile value added services, which allow users to receive news and information, download ring tones, mobile games and pictures, customize caller ring back tones, and participate in dating and friendship communities. SINA Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

