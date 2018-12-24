Financial Contrast: PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) and HighPoint Resources (HPR)

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) and HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and HighPoint Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR 0 5 6 0 2.55 HighPoint Resources 1 1 6 0 2.63

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR currently has a consensus target price of $16.54, suggesting a potential upside of 33.63%. HighPoint Resources has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. Given HighPoint Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HighPoint Resources is more favorable than PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and HighPoint Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR $88.83 billion 0.91 -$91.00 million $0.70 17.69 HighPoint Resources $252.84 million 1.88 -$138.22 million ($0.38) -5.89

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than HighPoint Resources. HighPoint Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPoint Resources has a beta of 3.24, indicating that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and HighPoint Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR 5.21% 10.11% 3.39% HighPoint Resources -44.13% -0.61% -0.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of HighPoint Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of HighPoint Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. HighPoint Resources does not pay a dividend. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR beats HighPoint Resources on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The company's Gas and Power segment engages in the transportation and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; importation of natural gas; generation and trading of electricity; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas, and thermoelectric power plants; and fertilizer business. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as the equity investment, production, and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The company's Distribution segment sells oil products, ethanol, and vehicle natural gas in Brazil, as well as distributes oil products in South America. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

