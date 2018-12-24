Financial Contrast: ZK International Group (ZKIN) and NF Energy Saving (NFEC)

ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) and NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:NFEC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

ZK International Group has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NF Energy Saving has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ZK International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 51.2% of NF Energy Saving shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ZK International Group and NF Energy Saving’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZK International Group N/A N/A N/A NF Energy Saving -45.23% -11.18% -7.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ZK International Group and NF Energy Saving, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZK International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NF Energy Saving 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZK International Group and NF Energy Saving’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZK International Group $44.95 million 0.45 $5.87 million N/A N/A NF Energy Saving $8.51 million 12.15 -$1.56 million N/A N/A

ZK International Group has higher revenue and earnings than NF Energy Saving.

Summary

ZK International Group beats NF Energy Saving on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, couplings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges. Its products are used in a range of applications, including water and gas transmission within urban infrastructural development, residential housing development, food and beverage production, oil and gas exploitation, and agricultural irrigation. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. offers its products through distributors and sales representatives. The company also exports its products to Europe and Southeast Asia. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenzhou, China.

About NF Energy Saving

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks. It also provides equipment related to desulfurization, denitration, and dust removal for electric power generation, metallurgy, petrochemical, steel, cement, and heating supply industries. In addition, the company offers energy saving technology consulting, optimization design services, energy saving reconstruction of pipeline networks, and contractual energy management services for electric power, petrochemical, coal, metallurgy, construction, and municipal infrastructure industries. Further, it provides industrial valve components that are used in water supply and sewage systems, coal and gas fields, power generation stations, and petroleum and chemical industries; and develops and produces hi-tech and automatic-intelligence valve products. NF Energy Saving Corporation also exports its products to the United States, Russia, Turkey, Italy, Bulgaria, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Thailand, South Africa, Iraq, and Afghanistan. The company was formerly known as NF Energy Saving Corporation of America and changed its name to NF Energy Saving Corporation in August 2009. NF Energy Saving Corporation is based in Shenyang, the People's Republic of China.

