First Bancorp (FNLC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

FNLC opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.61. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $31.61.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 27.78%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 59.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

